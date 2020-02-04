Evacuees from China to be quarantined in Russia's Tyumen Region

CHEREPOVETS, February 4. /TASS/. Russian citizens and people from other countries evacuated from China will be temporarily accommodated in the Tyumen Region where they will be placed under quarantine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our citizens as well as citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union and Ukraine will be accommodated in the Tyumen Region as the best prepared region where they will be placed under quarantine," she said.

According to Golikova, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in China are actively working to finalize the list of citizens who will be evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei Province."

She added that, according to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry, this list currently includes 147 people, including 10 citizens of Belarus, one citizen of Armenia, one citizen of Ukraine and three citizens of Kazakhstan.

"This information will be updated all the time until the first plane departs for Russia," Golikova said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large economic and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 24 other countries, including Russia. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.