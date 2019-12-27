Rescuers don Russian ‘Santa’ costumes to bring holiday joy to kids in Moscow hospital

"Professional rescuers and firefighters from Moscow and all across Russia are celebrating Rescuer’s Day. And today we wish those children who are in the Morozovskaya Hospital a Happy New Year," Deputy Head of the Moscow Department for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Fire Security, Andrei Ivanov, said. Rescuers scaled the facade of the hospital building to entertain children who are quarantined, and are also visiting other children in others wards.

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Emergency ministry climbers donned costumes of Father Frost or Snow Maiden and put on a special New Year’s performance treat for the patients of the Morozovskaya Children’s City Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Forty-five special "New Year’s" rescuers took part in performing a ‘landing show’ by scaling the facade of the hospital to entertain children there for the holidays, TASS reported. They landed on the roof of the hospital, making a surprise appearance in the windows of the rooms with the help of climber’s equipment and handed out presents to the children.

Throughout the year rescuers and psychologists offered palliative help in the medical facility. "But today our Snow Maidens and the rescuers are offering their holiday greetings to the patients of the Morozovskaya Hospital," Ivanov said. The Snow Maidens moved along the building with the aid of hoisting gear and lifting mechanisms to bring cheer to the children.

One of the patients, Matvei, made a wish to see the rescuers working during the Russian national event ‘The Fir Tree of Wishes.’ "And now Matvei has the possibility of looking at how the rescuers work but after today’s event he will have the opportunity to visit the largest fire rescue unit of Moscow in the Moscow City building complex, where the firefighters and rescuers will show him all the available equipment and hardware," the deputy head of the department said.

Yelena Petryaikina, chief physician of the Morozovskaya Children’s City Clinical Hospital, told journalists that the rescuers offered their holiday greetings to more than 1,000 young patients in total. The department’s press service noted that many children cannot celebrate the New Year at home, with their relatives, and so these days the Sixth Winter in Morozovka Festival of Good Deeds is being carried out. Holiday concerts and master classes for children during the festival will be carried out every day until January 8.

Professional rescuers from the department who extinguish fires daily on the ground and in the air, eliminate the damage caused by disasters, and evacuate the injured and those severely ill on helicopters to the capital’s medical facilities took part in the charity event.