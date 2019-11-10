Russian surgical robots to appear in hospitals within two years - RDIF

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Hospitals will receive domestically produced robotic surgical systems as early as in the span of a year or two, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"The surgical robot will appear in ordinary hospitals as early as in a year or two," Dmitriev said. It has advantages over the Da Vinci robot [a robotic surgery system produced in the US - TASS]. Our [robot] will be cheaper, it will be more accurate. Application of artificial intelligence technologies will make possible for it to perform a wider range of operations," he added.

The Fund completed the first round of investments into Assisted Surgical Technologies (AST), the domestic developer and producer of innovative surgical robots, RDIF said earlier. According to the Fund, AST expects to capture up to 50% of the domestic robotic market in such kinds of medical services as abdominal, gynecological and urological surgery.