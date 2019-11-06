Russia’s FSB foils 39 terrorism-related crimes in 9 months, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented almost forty terrorism-related crimes in nine months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with senior officers and prosecutors.

"Let me note that FSB officers prevented 39 terrorism-related crimes in nine months of this year," Putin stated.

Good results have been achieved in other areas of work, including in countering foreign intelligence services, he added.

The head of state also lauded the work Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), stressing that it conducts "a systematic in-depth analysis of the situation in the world, global and regional threats."

"Data provided by the SVR is the cornerstone of strategic decisions," Putin said.