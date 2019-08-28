Vyshinsky’s attorney says will seek acquittal for his client

KIEV, August 28. /TASS/. The defense team of Editor-in-Chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky will seek an acquittal for its client, the journalist’s Defense Attorney Andrei Domansky said on Wednesday answering a question from TASS.

"We will be working on the acquittal in the future," he said. The attorney also noted he was satisfied with the court ruling to release Vyshinsky on his own recognizance.

"I was able to see with my own eyes once again that my argument in favor of Ukraine being a state governed by the rule of law had been confirmed. In actual fact, there is the strength and spirit of the law. The most important thing, however, is depoliticizing criminal cases so that they could be reviewed within the legal framework," he said.