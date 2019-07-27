Guitar signed by The Doors auctioned in Russia for $15,000

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The guitar autographed by all members of US rock band The Doors, including its legendary lead singer Jim Morrison, has been sold at an auction on Saturday evening for almost one million rubles ($15,000), the online bidding website data says.

The starting price of the musical instrument was set at 790,000 rubles ($12,500).

The auction was held in the Park Drakino, Moscow Region, as part of Big Gun, an international heavy metal festival. The auction also featured autographs of other acclaimed and renowned bands’ musicians, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. A Kurt Cobain signed Nirvana album, valued at 340,000 rubles ($5,300) did not find its buyer.

The Doors was created in 1965 in Los Angeles by singer Jim Morrison and keyboardist Ray Manzarek. The band sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The Doors became the first US band to earn eight gold album certifications in a row. The musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.