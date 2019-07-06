{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian explorer Konyukhov ends first solar-powered flight in Crimea

Konyukhov’s flight is part of preparations for his solo nonstop solar-powered flight around the world
Fyodor Konyukhov Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Fyodor Konyukhov
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, July 5. /TASS/. A solar-powered plane flown by Russian explorer and voyager Fyodor Konyukhov landed at Tabasko Airfield in Crimea on Saturday to reach its final destination, the airfield’s owner Sergei Shevchuk told TASS.

On Friday, Konyukhov was planning to complete the flight in daylight hours along the following route: Moscow Region (Severka Airfield) - Voronezh (Usman) - Rostov-on-Don (Olginskaya) - Yevpatoriya (Tabasko Airfield). Due to bad weather, his plane landed at Gostagayevskaya Airfield in the Krasnodar Region and continued the flight to Crimea on Saturday morning. The thunderstorm delayed his takeoff from Crimea’s Koktebel Airfield. Russian Gliding Federation President Sergei Ryabchinsky was onboard the flight alongside Konyukhov.

"It’s all right. The plane has just landed. Everything is OK," Shevchuk said noting that such a flight was first in Crimea.

"There has been nothing like that before. It is the first flight of a solar-powered plane in Crimea’s aviation history," he added.

Tabasko is the only airfield in Crimea for aircraft lighter than 5.7 tonnes. It was opened in 2009 and is located in the village of Velikoye in the Saki region. Shevchuk is a member of the same club of round-the-world travelers as Konyukhov. In 2012, Shevchuk flew a light single-engine aircraft from the Crimean spa city of Yevpatoriya to continental Europe’s northernmost point of North Cape, thus setting a non-stop flight record for light aircraft in Ukraine. He covered the distance of 7,333 kilometers in 26 hours 32 minutes.

Preparations for round-the-world flight

Konyukhov’s flight is part of preparations for his solo nonstop solar-powered flight around the world. He flew a unique aerial vehicle dubbed Flying Laboratory, designed specifically to test technological solutions, which will be applied when constructing a plane for the solar-powered flight around the world. The Flying Laboratory plane is equipped with flexible solar panels produced in Russia and energy accumulating systems. Its wingspan is 25 meters, but the weight is only 900 kilograms.

The flight aims to test the solar panels at different altitudes, sun angles and latitudes (from 56 degrees (Moscow Region) to 45 degrees (Yevpatoriya).

In 2021, Fyodor Konyukhov is planning to set out on a solo nonstop solar-powered flight around the world. His Albatros project is funded by Russian ROTEK technological company.

The world aviation history knows only one successful round-the-world flight powered by solar energy: the Swiss Solar Impulse 2 flew around the world in 500 days, making 19 stops along the route. The Russian Albatros project team is working on the plane that can fly around the world without stops and charges in seven days.

Fyodor Konyukhov’s expeditions

So far, Fyodor Konyukhov has sailed around the world five time, crossed the Atlantic Ocean 17 times and became the first Russian to complete the Explorers Grand Slam: he climbed the highest mountains on all seven continents and visited the North Pole and the South Pole. In 2007, Konyukhov circumnavigated the Southern Hemisphere aboard a sailing yacht dubbed the Scarlet Sails when he crossed the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. In 2019, he completed solo sailing on a rowing boat across the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, which became the first part of his round-the-world expedition.

Russian scientists to tag Baikal seals with satellite beacons
The study would provide an insight into the health condition and migration of the animals who are hauling out on Ushkan Islands
Read more
Some top secret data on Russian submersible accident to be kept under wraps — Kremlin
There is nothing illegal in concealing the data, the presidential spokesman pointed out
Read more
Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills
These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Read more
USAID presents strategy for countering Kremlin in Europe
The document features measures to counter Russia’s influence in Europe, in particular in Moldova and Ukraine
Read more
Russia will facilitate development of Venezuela's armed forces, says diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "reports concerning Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times"
Read more
Putin heads to Vatican and Italy on one-day visit
The Russian delegation will include ministers and business representatives
Read more
Italian ex-premier Berlusconi discloses details of his encounter with Putin
According to the former PM, his party will continue opposing the unfair and useless mechanism of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Putin: Accusations of interfering in US affairs lifted from Russia, but not sanctions
The president added that Moscow is interested in restoring full-format interaction between Russia and the EU
Read more
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border
The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance"
Read more
Turkey to use Russian S-400 systems to ensure its security, says presidential spokesman
Turkey’s media reported earlier that Ankara was looking at deploying S-400 systems in Qatar or Azerbaijan allegedly seeking to avoid strains in relations with the United States
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry sends protest to Japan for marking Kurils as Japanese
According to Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such actions by the Japanese side "negatively affect the atmosphere of the Russian-Japanese relations"
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader says ready for dialogue with Maduro, cooperation with Russia
Guaido insisted on holding free elections in the Latin American country
Read more
Two employees of Russian non-profit organization detained in Libya
The Russian foreign ministry has not verified the reports of the detention as yet
Read more
Italian PM says Russia can play a key role in solving regional crises
Friendly relations between Italy and Russia "have a huge potential", noted Italian Prime Minister
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
Russia sees as dangerous idea of fast-track NATO membership for Georgia, says diplomat
Read more
Putin to meet in Italy with ex-premier Berlusconi, says Kremlin aide
An informal meeting will also follow, according to the official
Read more
Press review: Iran gives West nuclear ultimatum and Putin to meet Pope Francis
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 4
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr air defense crews strike enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
The drills involved about 100 personnel, around 30 S-400 missile systems and up to 10 Pantsyr launchers
Read more
Italy to welcome Putin warmly, says PM
Giuseppe Conte recalled that he "was welcomed very warmly in Moscow last October"
Read more
Vatican sees Putin as ‘a man of faith’ with shared Christian values
Vatican's Cardinal lauded Russia's efforts in protecting Christians in the Middle East
Read more
Putin says too early to talk about what he will do after 2024
Five more years of hard work are ahead, the Russian president said
Read more
Pantsir-S air defense systems strike over 100 enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
During the drills, the air defense crews also spotted and destroyed small-size, low-speed and low-flying air targets
Read more
Russia plans seven space launches in July
The state corporation plans to make the schedule of launches even tighter, according to the official
Read more
Polish court approves extradition of suspect in Siberian mall tragedy
The extradition ruling is now to be approved by the Polish justice minister
Read more
Russian Navy starts tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
Read more
Putin delves into Tolstoy’s, Dostoyevsky’s literary impact on Vatican with Pope Francis
One cannot be a priest without getting an in-depth of Dostoyevsky’s philosophy, the Russian leader quoted the pontiff
Read more
Nuclear power unit on Russian fire-damaged submersible in working condition — top brass
The submarine will be repaired, Russia's defense chief stated
Read more
Russia not discussing Pentagon’s nuclear test allegations with Washington — ambassador
According to Antonov, DIA’s claims cause concern about possible motives behind the start of this anti-Russian campaign
Read more
Tanker seizure by Gibraltar geared to aggravate situation around Iran, Syria, says Moscow
cording to the Russian foreign ministry, the United Kingdom is making no secret of its intention to use the incident with the tanker to augment pressure on the "Bashar Assad regime"
Read more
Russia’s defense chief gives orders to repair submersible damaged by fire
The vessel's developing company has been charged with the task, according to the Defense Ministry’s press office
Read more
Carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with satellite Meteor-M launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome
The program to launch Meteor-M No.2-2 and 32 space vehicles will take 4.5 hours
Read more
Putin begins official visit to Italy
From the airport, the Russian leader will head to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
Read more
Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020
"Firing tests are already underway", said Dmitry Rogozin
Read more
Press review: Who got the EU’s top jobs and what caused the Russian submersible tragedy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3
Read more
Death toll in Irkutsk Region flood climbs to 21
Fourteen people are missing
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Nurmagomedov advises McGregor not to ‘pull any tricks in Abu Dhabi’
UFC Chief Dana White announced earlier that McGregor planned to come watching the fights of the UFC-242 tournament, to be held on September 7 in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Russia proceeds with Avangard hypersonic missile production according to schedule
The vice-premier’s office has commented on US media reports, which claimed that Russia would produce less Avangard missile systems than planned
Read more
Russian economic development hampered by internal restrictions — Central Bank chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, economic growth is now around 1.5-2%
Read more
Press review: Moscow, UN shape Syria plan and Slovak MPs seek to remove Russia sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 5
Read more
Putin: External restrictions, decline of oil prices restrain Russia’s development plans
The president noted that the Russian authorities are trying to pursue "a very balanced, realistic policy, to ensure macroeconomic stability, to prevent growth of unemployment"
Read more
Putin, Pope Francis discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine
The sides have also touched upon environmental problems
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Read more
Pope Francis points out attempts to manipulate religion in Ukraine
Earlier this week, Pope Francis discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Putin, Pope exchange gifts after meeting in Vatican
The Pope received a CD with Andrey Konchalovsky’s film and the Russian president got an etching depicting St. Petersburg
Read more
Abkhazia, South Ossetia not to be part of Georgia again, warns Russian lawmaker
"Russia will be supporting their independence", said Russian senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova plans to play at 2019 US Open
The athlete had to quit the first-round match due to a wrist injury but says she plans to rejoin the competitions
Read more
Finnish Neste sells its gas stations chain in Russia to Tatneft
The deal is expected to be closed by 2019 year-end
Read more
S-400 could be loaded for shipping to Turkey on July 7 — TV
The Pentagon reacted negatively to the Russia-Turkey deal
Read more
Putin signs law suspending INF treaty by Russia
The law specifies that the head of state will decide on Russia’s renewal of the treaty
Read more