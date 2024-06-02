Four planets to line up in sky on Monday

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Four planets will line up next to each other in a 20-30 degree sector on Monday, forming a small parade, astronomer and head of a Moscow Planetarium department Lyudmila Koshman told TASS.

"On Monday, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus will be [near each other] in the 20-30 degree sector, but close to the Sun, so it is an invisible small parade of planets, [it will not be observed from Earth]," Koshman told a TASS correspondent, noting that such phenomena occur every 20 years.

In addition to the four close planets, Mars, Neptune and Saturn will be on the same side of the Sun. They will also be joined in early June by the waning Moon, which will be close to Mars on Monday.

If there were five planets in the 20-30 degree sector instead of four, it would be a big parade of planets, which is much more rarely observed, the astronomer pointed out.