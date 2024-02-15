State commission approves fuelling, launch of Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-26

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A state commission ruled that the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, designed to deliver the Progress MS-26 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS), was ready for Thursday's launch, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"At the Baikonur space center today, the state commission permitted fuelling the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-26 space freighter for its upcoming launch from Pad 31, due at 6:25:05 a.m. Moscow time [3:25 a.m. GMT]," Roscosmos said.

The Progress MS-25 resupply ship will deliver 2,518 kg of cargo to the orbital outpost, in particular, 580 kg of refueling propellant, 420 liters of potable water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders and about 1,478 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo hold, among them food and outfits for the crew and materials for scientific experiments.