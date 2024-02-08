Putin instructs Cabinet to increase funding for national science

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin set the task to scale up financing of national science.

"I ask the government to explore the issue of expanding financial support for Russian science," the head of state said at the meeting of the Council for Science and Education. "This is a very important issue, a fundamental thing, and it will be impossible to move in any direction without solving it," he noted.

National development goals cannot be achieved without development of the scientific sphere, Putin added.