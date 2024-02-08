Rosatom signs contract for suppling nuclear fuel components to Egypt in 2024

MOSCOW, February 8 /TASS/. Rosatom signed a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel components for a research reactor in Egypt, Rosatom fuel company TVEL reported on Thursday.

"The cooperation is being carried out within the scope of a long-term contract for the export of nuclear fuel components for the ETRR-2 reactor to Egypt. The product line includes uranium components, aluminum alloys, and aluminum powder. Delivery will be completed in 2024," the statement said.

The national Nuclear Research Center in the city of Inshas houses the ETRR-2research reactor used for scientific research in particle physics and materials science, as well as for radioisotope manufacturing.