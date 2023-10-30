Russian Ministry of Emergencies to use supercomputer to track typhoons — press service

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies is going to use Sber’s supercomputer to forecast typhoons in the Far East and model their consequences, the ministry’s press service told reporters.

"We plan to use Sberbank’s supercomputer, which will forecast the typhoon’s arrival on Russian territory," the press service said. The possible consequences of such typhoons could be modeled down to the number of flooded houses, it noted.

The frequency of typhoons has increased significantly in recent years, the ministry said. The existing forecasting system used by the ministry already makes it possible to estimate risks and send extra forces in case of an emergency.