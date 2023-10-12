No panic in NASA over leak from Nauka module’s radiator — Roscosmos CEO

STAR CITY /Moscow Region/, October 12. /TASS/. US partners see nothing extraordinary in the leak from the radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module docked to the ISS, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov told the media.

"I’ve had a word with US colleagues. No signs of panic. They see this as a normal situation that requires analysis and elimination," Borisov said.

The Roscosmos chief mentioned two most frequent reasons for emergencies.

"The station’s age is one. The other is the artificial debris in orbit, to be constantly monitored and eliminated. This is a common problem and it is bound to snowball. It should be taken very seriously. Protection from debris and timely monitoring and evasion require a comprehensive solution," he added.

On October 9, Roscosmos reported a coolant leak from the external backup circuit of the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka’s radiator. The main thermal control circuit works in the normal mode, providing comfortable conditions in the living compartments. Roscosmos said the crew and the station were not at risk.