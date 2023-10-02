Roscosmos can train other countries’ cosmonauts for flights on future orbital station

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. Cosmonauts from other countries will be able to visit a future Russian Orbital Station (ROS), as Roscosmos is ready to arrange their preparations for the flight, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov has said.

"We keep this this project open to international cooperation in training cosmonauts and hosting them on the ROS," Borisov said at a meeting of space agencies’ chiefs at the International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

Foreign partners will also be able to conduct their scientific experiments on the ROS.

"The orbiting station will have a heavy-duty power supply system, which will allow for staging various kinds of experiments, mastering new technologies and developing new materials and medicines. In fact, it will function as a permanent laboratory for testing space technologies," Borisov said.