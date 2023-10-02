Roscosmos delegation headed by its chief to participate in Astronautical Congress in Baku

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov heads the delegation of the state corporation that will take part in the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, the press service of Roscosmos reported.

"A delegation of Roscosmos headed by Director General of the state corporation Yury Borisov will take part in the work of the International Astronautical Congress IAC 2023 that is starting on October 2 in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku," the report said.

The delegation will partake in the ceremony opening the congress and the exposition, while Director General will participate in the discussion with heads of top global space agencies, Roscosmos said, adding that the Russian corporation’s delegation will hold bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues.