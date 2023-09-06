{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Dedicated station to be built for communicating with ISS Russian segment, Roscosmos says

The Orion-C station will be tested after installation is completed, the company noted

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Orion-C, a receiving and transmitting digital television system for communicating with the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), will be built on the site of Reshetnev Information Communication Systems, a company based in Zheleznogorosk, Krasnoyarsk Region, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"Construction has begun on a new terrestrial station to be used for the purposes of manned space exploration on the premises of the Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Communication Systems company. The Orion-C receiving and transmitting digital television system is designed to support audio and video communications between the Mission Control Center <…> and the Russian segment of the International Space Station," the corporation said.

The Orion-C station will be tested after installation is completed, including as part of trial communication sessions, Roscosmos added.

Roscosmos
