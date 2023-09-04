Crew Dragon spaceship with cosmonaut Fedyaev onboard returns from ISS — NASA

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon manned spacecraft carrying the Crew-6 mission, including Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, has returned to Earth after six months at the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 a.m. EDT after 186 days in space."

The spaceship, carrying the Crew-6 mission, blasted off to the ISS using the Falcon 9 carrier rocket from the Cape Canaveral space center in Florida on March 2 and docked with the station the next day.

On August 27, the Crew-7 mission arrived at the ISS, including Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa. In addition to them, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio remain at the ISS.

On July 15, 2022, Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos reported the signing of an agreement on seat-swap flights of Russian cosmonauts and American astronauts to the ISS, which provides for three flights of Russian crew members on American spacecraft. Later, the program was extended by one more mission.