TASS receives greetings upon its 119th anniversary from ISS

ISS, September 1. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut and TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station Dmitry Petelin has congratulated the news agency on its 119th anniversary.

He also showed the TASS on the ISS patch against the background of the Earth, thus demonstrating that the agency is also represented on the orbital outpost. This particular patch has been with Petelin in outer space during extravehicular activities.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency’s office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin. In September, upon arrival at the station, Oleg Kononenko, the deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut team, will also become a TASS correspondent, too.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS was founded in 1904. Every day TASS releases about 3,000 and about 600-800 photo and video materials from correspondents in Russia and around the world.