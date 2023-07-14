India launches Chandrayaan-3 automatic mission to Moon

NEW DELHI, July 14. /TASS/. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary automatic station with a lunar rover to the Moon, the country’s television channels broadcast live on Friday.

The GSLV Mk III (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III) carrier rocket blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on Sriharikota Island in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian TV channels reported.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to make a safe and soft landing on the Moon, demonstrate the rover’s operation on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite and carry out a series of scientific experiments, according to the ISRO data.

The interplanetary station comprises the propulsion module, the lander and the rover.