Roscosmos successfully tests engine for new Angara carrier rocket

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Energomash Research and Production Association (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) has successfully tested the RD-191 engine for the next-generation family of Angara carrier rockets, the federal space agency announced on Thursday.

"A successful technological test of the RD-191 engine designed for the Angara family of carrier rockets was conducted at the testing facility of the Energomash Research and Production Association named after Academician V. P. Glushko," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The program is being implemented in two directions: producing and testing engines for Angara-A5 and Angara-1.2 carrier rockets and developing an upgraded engine for Angara-A5M launch vehicles, it said.

The RD-191 is an engine for the URM-1 standardized rocket module that constitutes the core of the first and second stages of the Angara launch vehicle. The engine will be subsequently replaced by the upgraded RD-191M version.

The engine was engineered by the Energomash Research and Production Association named after Academician V.P. Glushko and was specially designed for the Angara family of launch vehicles. It is based on the RD-170 engine used in the Soviet Energia heavy carrier rocket (it was launched twice: in 1987 and 1988).

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tons. The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. The first three launches of Angara heavy rockets took place from the Plesetsk spaceport on December 23, 2014, December 14, 2020 and December 27, 2021. The launch of a light Angara rocket took place on July 9, 2014 (the suborbital test flight), on April 29, 2022 (the orbital flight) and October 15, 2022 (the orbital flight).