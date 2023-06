MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian space launch program for 2023 has so far been going as planned, without disruptions or delays, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday.

"The 2023 launch program has been going as planned so far, without delays or disruptions, which made it possible to increase the Russian space group both quantitatively and qualitatively," he said.