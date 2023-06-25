Roscosmos plans to sign cooperation agreement with African countries in July

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday that it plans to sign a cooperation agreement with African countries during the Russian-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"An agreement between African countries and Roscosmos is to be signed at the forum in St. Petersburg on July 27-28," it said.

According to Roscosmos, its delegation led by Director General Yury Borisov visited Egypt on June 25. The delegation held talks with the executive head of the Egyptian Space Agency, Sherif Sedky to discuss principles of cooperation in outer space, including the production and launch of satellites, the development of the manned program and surface space infrastructure.

"Russia has long-standing ties with Egypt and they have a vast potential for development. An economic and humanitarian forum Russia-Africa will be held in St. Petersburg in July 2023. Ahead of this forum, we are on a tour of African countries and have agreed with the colleague from the Egyptian agency to draft a full-scale agreement covering a wide spectrum of possible cooperation in the space sector," Borisov said.

Sedky, in turn, said that cooperation with Roscosmos will be long-term.

The Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 to 28.