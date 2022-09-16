US sanctions against Roscosmos companies not hindering cooperation on ISS — NASA

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The US sanctions and export control measures do not hinder civil space cooperation with Russia under the International Space Station (ISS) project, with professional relations between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts continuing, NASA spokesman Josh Finch told TASS on Friday.

"U.S. sanctions and export control measures continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation on the space station. The professional relationship between our international partners, astronauts and cosmonauts continues for the safety and mission of all on board the ISS," he said when asked to comment on possible impacts of the US sanctions against several Roscosmos enterprises on cooperation in space exploration.

The United States expanded its anti-Russian sanctions on Thursday, covering Roscosmos companies: the Lavochkin Research and Production Association, which develops interplanetary automated vehicles; the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems, which manufactures navigation and communications satellites; Russian Space Systems holding company specializing in the development of microelectronic devices.

The Roscosmos press service told TASS that these sanctions will not tell adversely on the implementation of the corporation’s plans.