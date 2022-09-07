Serial production of Angara rockets already launched — space official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Serial production of elements of Russia’s Angara family of rockets is already under way, a Russian space industry official told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The serial production of the rockets has already begun. A rocket will be handed over at a later date, given its production cycle, but its elements are already being manufactured," Sergey Kuznetsov said, the chief designer of the Salyut construction bureau (part of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center).

The Angara is a family of Russian carrier rockets. They are produced by the Polyot Enterprise (part of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center within Roscosmos). The first three launches of Angara heavy rockets took place from the Plesetsk spaceport on December 23, 2014, December 14, 2020 and December 27, 2021. The launch of the light Angara rocket took place on July 9, 2014 (the suborbital test flight) and on April 29, 2022 (the orbital flight).