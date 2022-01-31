COVID-19 able to mutate in HIV-weakened body, scientists say

PRETORIA, January 31. /TASS/. COVID-19 may mutate rapidly in those whose immune system is weakened by HIV infection, South African scientists have established, the SABC radio station reported on Monday.

COVID-19 has undergone 21 mutations in a 22-year-old woman while in her system for 9 months because she stopped her HIV treatment, according to the report. Only after the patient started taking HIV medication again did her immune system get stronger and was able to defeat COVID-19 within 9 weeks.

According to scientists, the young woman was infected with the Delta strain. "COVID-19 may mutate rapidly in an HIV patient who is not taking medication to treat HIV, and it represents a potential pathway for the emergence of novel variants," the study said.

South Africa has the world’s highest number of HIV patients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The country, which has a population of 59.6 million, currently has 7.7 million people with AIDS, or nearly 13% of the total population. In the 15-49 age group, the figure is 18.7%. According to South Africa's statistical service, 10% (72,000 people) of all HIV-infected people in the world die of AIDS every year.