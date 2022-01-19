Russian cosmonauts install docking target on ISS’ Prichal module

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who is performing a spacewalk with his colleague Pyotr Dubrov, has installed the docking target on the International Space Stations’ Prichal module.

Shkaplerov and Dubrov commenced their spacewalk at 15:18 Moscow time in order to integrate the Prichal module into the International Space Station. The main operations are expected to take 6 hours 40 minutes. After its integration into the ISS Russian segment, up to five spacecraft will be able to dock to the Prichal module.