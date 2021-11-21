Roscosmos already received additional funds for space programs - CEO

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Roscosmos has already received additional funds allocated by the government for the development of space programs, General Director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live.

"This week we received an additional 5.7 bln rubles from the reserve fund. Last week we received an additional 6.5 bln rubles. This is money that will be spent on implementing our lunar program, to fill the deficit of funds that are needed to form a [orbital] group for the country's economy," he said.

According to Rogozin, funds have been received for the development of an orbital constellation of meteorological satellites, Earth remote sensing satellites.