Russia’s state-of-the-art Teledroid robot can operate inside and outside space station

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s cutting-edge Teledroid anthropomorphic robot will be able to operate both inside and outside the International Space Station (ISS), a spokesman for the Cosmonaut Training Center told TASS on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress on Thursday.

"We conducted our first test during the ‘Tester’ space experiment when the Fedor robot was used and now we will create a special-purpose robot that will operate in orbit both inside and outside the station," the spokesman said, responding to a question about where the Teledroid robot would operate.

As reported earlier, the experiment for delivering the Teledroid robot into orbit is planned for 2024. The press office of the Android Technics Research and Production Association reported in May that the conceptual design of the Teledroid robot for outer space was due to be finally approved in 2022-2023.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists are demonstrating their achievements and discussing plans of future space exploration missions.