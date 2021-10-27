Essential oils, perfumes can help coronavirus patients revive sense of smell, expert says

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Essential oils and perfumes are effective for restoring coronavirus patients’ sense of smell, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"Since the very onset of the pandemic, researchers have been studying the role that various medications can play in reviving the sense of smell. None of them have been proven to be effective enough. Exercises involving various essential oils, perfumes and products with pungent odors turned out to be the most effective," she pointed out.

Ruzhentsova noted that patients needed to report this symptom to their doctor. According to her, a prolonged loss of olfaction may point to viral and immunological damage to the nervous system. "A thing to note is that some patients need a long time - up to six months or even more - to restore their sense of smell because of their individual features," she added.

Those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus and receive the right treatment from the very beginning, should they fall ill, either quickly recover their sense of smell or don't lose it at all, the expert emphasized.