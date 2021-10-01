Spacecraft for taking movie-making crew to ISS installed at Baikonur’s launch pad

BAIKONUR, October 1. / TASS /. The Soyuz-2.1A launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft, which will take three crew members to the International Space Station (ISS), has been installed at the Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan, according to TASS.

The work kicked off on the site according to the schedule of the first launch day.

The launch vehicle was marked with special symbols: the logos of Roscosmos, Channel One, Glavkosmos, the Vyzov (Challenge) project as well as blue and red stripes.

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko will spend 12 days in orbit to film the first feature movie in space. The launch is scheduled for October 5. The actress and the director will return to earth on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been staying on the ISS since spring.

The movie with the working name ‘Challenge’ is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Peresild will play a doctor on a mission to save a cosmonaut’s life aboard the ISS.