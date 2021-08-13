Russia to help train, put in space Tunisia’s woman astronaut — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia and Tunisia have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of crewed space flights and discussed the possibility of training Tunisia’s woman astronaut, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Friday.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin on Friday held a meeting with the CEO of Tunisia’s company Telnet Holding Mohamed Frikha, with Tunisia’s ambassador to Russia Tarak Ben Salem taking part.

"The meeting ended with the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding bilateral cooperation in the field of crewed space flights," the news release runs.

Roscosmos said "the outlook for Russian-Tunisian cooperation in the field of crewed space flights, in particular, Tunisia’s intention to train and put in space a woman astronaut" were on the meeting’s agenda.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied participated in the meeting in the distance conference mode. Roscosmos said he spoke highly of bilateral cooperation in space and noted the vast opportunities for implementing mutually beneficial joint projects.