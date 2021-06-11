Progress space freighter to deliver Russian food to US, Japanese ISS crew members

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-17 space freighter will deliver Russian food to US astronaut Mark Vande Hei, and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, Head of the ISS Crew Nutrition Department at the Russian Institute of Medical and Biological Studies Alexander Agureyev told TASS.

Hoshide will receive 38 varieties of meals, while the US astronaut will get 51, he said.

Upon a request from Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, the space freighter will deliver to the orbit mustard, horseradish sauce, and ketchup, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

The spacecraft will also deliver treats from the Russian space crew’s relatives, including cheese, raw cured chicken meat, roasted almonds, mixed nuts, dried mixed fruits, candies, chocolates, birch sap, and orange juice.

The launch of the Progress MS-17 space freighter is scheduled to take place overnight to June 30. Currently, the ISS crew comprises seven people: Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.