Roscosmos, CNES heads discuss France’s prospects to join Russian-Chinese lunar project

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin and President of the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) of France Philippe Baptiste held a video conference Tuesday, Roscosmos announced in a statement.

"During the negotiations, the Roscosmos and CNES heads discussed the prospects for Russian-French cooperation in using the Soyuz complex in the Guiana Space Center and touched upon matters of potential French participation in the Russian-Chinese initiative on setting up the International Lunar Research Station," the statement says.

Roscosmos disclosed that the two officials expressed their hopes for further cooperation in fields that offer mutual interest.

"The sides agreed that a detailed discussion would be initiated in CNES based on the results of today’s negotiations, with the involvement of all interested Russian and French organizations," Roscosmos added.