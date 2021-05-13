Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian side is ready to assist its overseas partners on the International Space Station (ISS) by providing them with water, following a setback that arose with the US equipment, the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Thursday.

"Parity relations exist between the partners of the ISS project in providing resources necessary for the crew, including water, and that is why we will certainly help our colleagues, if necessary," Roscosmos assured.

As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water. "As of today, we have received no requests for the provision of our reserves," the press office added.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported earlier on Thursday that the WPA (Water Processor Assembly) on the ISS’ American Tranquility living module had been switched off over a possible leak. NASA said that the fault posed no danger to the crew’s life-sustaining activity and repairs would be completed in the days ahead.