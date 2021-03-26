Russia develops experimental prototype of lung liquid ventilator

"Our specialists continue active work on the project. At this stage, the device’s experimental prototype has to be finalized, following which it will be possible to switch to clinical studies of the liquid breathing method," he said.

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. An experimental prototype of the device of the lung artificial liquid ventilation has been developed in Russia, CEO of Shvabe Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexei Patrikeyev told TASS on Friday.

The device is being developed by specialists of the Urals Optical and Mechanical Plant (part of Shvabe Group within Rostec) in cooperation with specialists of the Advanced Research Fund and the Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatal Medicine Center. In the course of experimental design work, specialists have managed to implement a number of original technical solutions aimed at ensuring the patient’s safety in the process of the lung liquid ventilation to prevent barotraumas, he said.

"Besides, specialists have developed, produced and tested an experimental module of breathing liquid cooling, which allows implementing the mode of super-quick controlled hypothermia," Patrikeyev noted.

The launch of the project of developing liquid breathing was announced by the Advanced Research Fund in 2016. Initially, it was planned that the advanced technology would be used to save the crews of submarines in distress at big depths.