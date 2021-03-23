Russian space agency denies financial nature of violations revealed by Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The violations the Accounts Chamber revealed in Russian space corporation Roscosmos in 2020 relate exclusively to the processing documents and generating reports, a representative with Roscosomos told TASS on Tuesday.
"During the audit, the Accounts Chamber revealed violations related exclusively to the procedure for processing documents and generating reports. These are not violations of financial nature," the official noted.
The state corporation stressed that the presentation of the Accounts Chamber based on the results of the audit does not contain conclusions about the misuse of budget funds.
"In cooperation with the Accounts Chamber, the state corporation Roscosmos has developed a plan to eliminate the violations identified, which for the most part have already been eliminated," he official said.
Roscosmos also stressed that the goal of the Accounts Chamber’s audit was to check compliance with the federal law on the federal budget for 2019.
Earlier, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, said that his agency had revealed violations at the amount of more than 30 bln rubles ($394 mln) in the Roscosmos state corporation in 2020.