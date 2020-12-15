Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket is to feature new technical solutions — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. A Russian super-heavy carrier rocket must be developed using principally new technical solutions, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"The super-heavy complex is a chance to find a shorter way; the subject must give the sector a strong impetus to development. That is why, I would not start creating a super-heavy complex based on existing solutions, even if they are still good and competitive," the Roscosmos chief wrote on Facebook.

This carrier needs a principally new propulsion system that makes it possible to achieve "hot sparing" and multiple use, Rogozin stressed.

"It is necessary to create it broadly using additive technologies to make serial production cheaper," he said.

It also has to be borne in mind that a super-heavy carrier rocket will not fly as frequently as medium-class "workhorse" rockets, the Roscosmos chief said. "That is why, the work on universal rocket modules of a super-heavy carrier must lead us to creating a medium-class rocket prototype for the full-fledged replacement of our legendary and beloved Soyuz-2 launch vehicle," Rogozin specified, adding that this was due to take place in the next decade.

Super-heavy carrier rocket