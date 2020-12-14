Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The latest radar system Nablyudatel (Observer) has been developed in Russia, Chief of the Aerospace Force’s Radio-Technical Troops Major-General Andrei Koban said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"The latest types of radar armament, such as the Nablyudatel FSR and KVP [the Observer federal reconnaissance and airspace control system] have been created and are already in service to boost the airspace control capabilities," the general said.

The new system is designated to control the airspace and provide for aircraft flights and is the first system in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement, he stressed.

"The capabilities of each radar module make it possible to conduct radar reconnaissance automatically within a radius of up to 450 km. The radar system can integrate up to 20 modules, which allows for automatically controlling aircraft flights over an area of up to 300,000 square kilometers," the radio-technical troops’ chief said.

The latest complex can be employed together with the VKAO-M data processing system, which helps boost the level of the Russian airspace automated control, the general said.

"Such complexes have already been deployed within the boundaries of the central industrial district of the Russian Federation where the air traffic intensity is the highest," he said.