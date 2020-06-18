Scientists confirm high risk of new COVID-19 cases among those recovered — newspaper

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Those infected with the novel coronavirus after recovery may contract it again with a high degree of possibility since many of those tested in China in the high-risk group did not have the appropriate antibodies, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported on Thursday referring to results from a study obtained by a group of American and Chinese researchers.

According to the newspaper, the scientists reached this conclusion after conducting tests for antibodies on medical personnel who participated in the liquidation of the Wuhan outbreak which was the first site of the COVID-19 infection in the world. It emerged that only 4% out of 23,000 medics tested obtained any clearly pronounced immunity, while one in four of them is susceptible to the infection, the newspaper said.