Russia to assemble constructions for deep space flights at the upcoming orbital station

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to assemble constructions it plans to send into deep space at the orbital station, which Russia plans to begin designing shortly, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday.

"We plan to assemble space constructions for flights to Mars, to the Moon, to the asteroids, at the orbit, because lifting the entire construction from Earth is too difficult, too heavy - it would require a very powerful missile," Rogozin said.

According to the Roscosmos head, orbital station crew will do orbital assembly.