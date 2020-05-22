Russian military satellite delivered into designated orbit

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Fregat upper stage delivered a Russian military satellite into the designated orbit, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Fregat booster successfully delivered the satellite into orbit in the interests of the Defense Ministry of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The liftoff of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the delivery of the military satellite into orbit proceeded in the normal mode, the ministry said.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite blasted off at 10:31 Moscow time from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday. All the pre-launch preparations and the liftoff went smoothly. This is the third launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2020.