ISS to be seen with naked eye over Russia until end of May - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) can be seen with the naked eye flying from southwest to southeast over Russia until the end of May, the press service of Russia’s State Space Corporation Rososmos said on Sunday.

"The International Space Station will be been over most of Russia and its closest neighbors until the end of May! Just look up to say hellow to Anatoly Ivanshin, Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy," it wrote on its VKontakte account.

"The station will be seen as a bright star flying from the southwest to the southeast within a span of several minutes," it noted.