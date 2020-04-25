Progress MS-14 cargo craft docks with ISS

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Progress MS-14 cargo craft, launched on April 25 at 04:51 Moscow time from the Baikonur cosmodrome, has docked successfully with the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian space agency Roscosmos has transmitted the docking on its website.

The cargo craft will deliver the Victory Day (the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War) paraphernalia to the ISS, as well as data on the war fighters within the "Immortal Regiment on the ISS" project.

The cargo spacecraft will also deliver 420 kilograms of water, 46 kg of oxygen, 700 kg of fuel and 1,350 kg of dry cargo. Last week, Roscosmos tweeted a photo of the goods prepared for launch: oranges, grapefruits and sausages.

The previous cargo launch happened on December 6, 2019. That time, the flight took three days: the Progress reached the ISS in two days, but idled for another day to provide NASA with a reserve day to dock the Dragon spacecraft.