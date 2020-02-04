Roscosmos to start drafting its own space program later this year

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos will draft its 10-year space program in 2020 and start implementing it in 2021, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told TASS in an interview.

In late May 2019, Rogozin announced that Roscosmos planned to draft its own state space program, similar to the state arms procurement program that the Russian military has.

"The state program of space activities should be prepared and adopted in 2020, so that the implementation of its goals for the 10-year period began in 2021," he said.