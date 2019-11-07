Rosatom launches large-scale project to create quantum computer

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. State Corporation Rosatom has launched a large-scale project to create quantum computer and a library of quantum algorithms. Director General of the Russian Quantum Center (RQC) Ruslan Yunusov headed the project office with a budget of 24 bln rubles ($376.61 mln).

"Rosatom is creating a quantum computing project office, it has seriously approached the tasks assigned to us… On December 5-6, a detailed roadmap for quantum computing will be presented," Yunusov told TASS.

RQC and the National University of Science and Technology MISiS began to develop the Quantum Technologies roadmap in March 2019 after winning Rosatom competition.

"Now quantum computing roadmap has become more detailed," Yunusov said. "Its implementation will begin starting virtually from December this year, and part of the team will begin work in the coming days," he added.

The organizational format of cooperation between different scientific groups, as noted by Yunusov, has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, consortium members will include scientists from RQC and MISiS, specialists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Moscow State University, Research Institute of Automatics named after Dukhov, the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the Rzhanov Institute of Semiconductor Physics in Novosibirsk, and the Institute of Applied Physics RAS in Nizhny Novgorod, as well as other leading Russian research centers Of Russia.

Head of the project office noted, that quantum computing will develop in four basic directions at once - computers will be created both based on superconducting qubits, cold atoms, ions, and photonic chips. Yunusov added that participants of the consortium will also develop other promising platforms, however, significantly less resources and finances will be allocated for their development than four main areas.

"Today in Russia there are about ten teams that can solve our problems. Ideally, all of them - theorists, experimentalists, and representatives of various approaches and schools of thought - should work together, constantly meet and exchange thoughts, which will give rise to a synergistic effect. We did not come up with this approach - it was tested in the Bell labs last century. The most important thing is for people to begin to feel part of something larger," Yunusov explained.