Russia’s Khrunichev center to make 11 Proton-M rockets before their production stops

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Experts have postponed the launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket which has to put commercial satellites into orbit due to additional testing, the Roscosmos press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket has been rescheduled due to the additional testing of the space tug," Roscosmos noted.

The state corporation will announce the new date of the launch later.