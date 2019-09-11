Trans-Arctic expedition’s final stage kicks off from Murmansk

TASS, September 11. The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition’s fourth and final voyage from Murmansk to Vladivostok on board the Professor Multanovsky research vessel begins on Wednesday, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute said.

"Onboard the vessel there are scientists of different specialties — from oceanologists to hydrobiologists. They will explore the Russian Arctic seas — from the Barents Sea to the Sea of Okhotsk," the institute stated. "It is the fourth stage of the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition, which is to revive the research traditions of marine, air expeditions and of the North Pole drifting stations in the high-latitude Arctic."

The drifting research stations North Pole were in service from 1937 to 2013, when the ice situation changed. Currently, scientists receive data on the Arctic’s atmosphere, ocean and ice conditions from satellites. At the same time onsite observation is necessary to attain precise information about the changing environment and for dynamic modelling, the research institution explained.

"During the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition, for more than five months, Roshydromet’s four vessels in turn have been used for scientific studies in the Arctic seas," the institute continued. "Experts have collected unique information to analyze the Arctic’s conditions in the changing climate."

"This information will be applied to upgrade weather and climate forecasts, required to ensure safe navigation along the Northern Sea Route," the institute’s release reads.

The fourth voyage

During the fourth voyage, which will continue for 45 days, the scientists will conduct vertical sensing of the water column on the ages-old oceanographic sections and meteorological observations, and will install surface drifting buoys. They will take samples of sediments, air, and water to make hydro-chemical and hydro-biological tests and to measure the content of microplastics in the water.

"The expedition participants will observe the polar ionosphere and will measure radiation level. In the Sea of Okhotsk and in the Sea of Japan they will analyze plankton to assess the qualities of the water," the institute said. "These studies will provide the scientific community with unique information as to the processes behind the development and changes of the Arctic seas’ environment in the changing climate."

The previous voyages

The expedition’s first stage began on March 20, when the Akademik Treshnikov research vessel left Murmansk. The vessel was frozen into the ice to the north of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago and remained drifting there for two months. The scientific program was aimed at studying the ocean-ice-atmosphere system and near space through the use of modern equipment, the system of buoys, oceanographic surveys from helicopters, observations from ice and the vessel. A key target was to test new technologies for the exploitation of the North Pole ice-resistant pad, which the Admiralty Shipyards have been building since 2018.

The second stage was conducted onboard the Mikhail Somov vessel. Scientists monitored the water condition and pollution of the Barents and Kara Seas, the ice condition and the fauna. The expedition lasted from May 15 to June 14.

The third stage took place between July 16 and August 2 by the Professor Molchanov vessel, which accommodated the Arctic Floating University expedition. Scientists and students conducted research in the White and Barents Seas, on the islands of Vaygach and Sosnovets and at the Bely Nos polar meteorology station. The expedition included 57 students and post-graduates from leading Russian universities, laboratories and research institutions.