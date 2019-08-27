Russia ready to share space technology with Turkey, says Roscosmos chief

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin has stated that Russia is ready to share its space technology with Turkish partners.

"It is logical that these partner relations must develop in the sphere of space exploration. Turkey is a country with this kind of ambition. Russia is a country with ambition and technology. We are ready to share it with our Turkish colleagues, and we have discussed various ways of cooperation in the morning," Rogozin told reporters on Tuesday at the 2019 MAKS Air Show.

"There is every reason to talk of Turkish astronauts training at the Cosmonaut Training Center (in Russia - TASS). I have made this offer to the Turkish president, an offer to organize work," he added, noting that the countries will discuss the corresponding agreement.

Earlier, Rogozin offered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). "We have a joint offer for you - to send a Turkish astronaut to the orbit to celebrate the republic’s anniversary (celebrated in October 2023 - TASS). The Cosmonaut Training Center is ready to work on this," Rogozin said.

Erdogan has agreed to the offer. "We will joint your sacred job, let’s put it like this. Once again, I would like to thank you on behalf on the whole nation. Thank you for the work you have done."

In May 2018, Turkey announced its plans to launch a national astronaut training program starting 2023. Ankara aims to spend about $6 bln on the implementation of the project. The legal framework for the project was established back in the fall of 2016. In 2017, then-PM of Turkey Binali Yildirim announce the government’s plan to build Turkey’s own space station. Turkey also plans to finish developing and producing its own communications satellite TURKSAT-6A by 2020.