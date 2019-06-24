Tyumen University, Baker Hughes to develop new technologies

TYUMEN, June 24. /TASS/. University of Tyumen and Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oil field services companies, will carry out joint scientific and technical research to develop new technologies.

Tyumen University head Valery Falkov and Ivan Glebov, chief of Baker Hughes drilling fuels department, have signed a corresponding agreement, the university’s press service reported on Monday.

“The agreement envisages joint research and development work aimed at creating new technologies,” the press service said.

The sides agreed that in the fall of 2019 students will be selected to serve as interns in the fields of drilling services, drilling fluids and artificial oil lifting.

According to the press service, Glebov expressed confidence that this cooperation would improve training of specialists in this field with the help of internship and subsequent employment by the company. He added that Tyumen University students could be given an opportunity to carry out research work at Baker Hughes facilities.

“We have two main departments, which train specialists for the oil and gas sphere,” Falkov was quoted as saying. “They are the Institute of Physics and Technology and the Polytechnic School.”

“As a matter of fact, we are not starting from scratch, we have a good experience in training advanced specialists, in particular, for the oilfield service industry,” Falkov added.

He also said that the oil and gas sphere was a priority for the university as part of the development of the Western Siberian Inter-regional Education Center. The center is expected to focus on four subjects, which are dominant for the Tyumen, Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets regions. One of them is the development of oil production and refining and petrochemical industry.

Baker Hughes is the combination of many companies that have developed and introduced technology to serve the petroleum service industry. It owns the Tyumen plant of oilfield equipment. ​