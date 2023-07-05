Senior Russian diplomat discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Israel’s ambassador

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov focused on the situation in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[The two diplomats] exchanged views on international and regional issues, focusing on the state of affairs in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the ministry said after the meeting, which was held at the request of the Israeli ambassador.

The diplomats also touched upon some pressing bilateral issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army withdrew its troops from the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, wrapping up a two-day counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian city in the West Bank.

Early on Monday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation in Jenin and a nearby camp for Palestinian refugees. On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the military had eliminated "the terrorist breeding ground" in Jenin in the two days of the military operation. The IDF carried out their previous large-scale operation in Jenin on June 19 so as to apprehend wanted persons. Since April 10, 2022, the IDF have been conducting operations and counterterrorism raids in the West Bank following a string of terrorist attacks on Israeli cities.